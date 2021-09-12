The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women1Man Utd WomenManchester United Women3

Leicester City v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 28Levell
  • 15Howard
  • 6Brougham
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23PurfieldSubstituted forde Graafat 56'minutes
  • 7Flint
  • 3TierneySubstituted forMcManusat 56'minutes
  • 8Pike
  • 17Bailey-GayleSubstituted forDevlinat 45+3'minutes
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 11PaulSubstituted forSmithat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 5McManus
  • 10Devlin
  • 14de Graaf
  • 29Camwell
  • 34Smith
  • 37Brown
  • 41Powell
  • 43Brooks

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 6Blundell
  • 5Mannion
  • 21TurnerSubstituted forThorisdottirat 15'minutes
  • 17Batlle
  • 10Zelem
  • 14Groenen
  • 18Hanson
  • 37StaniforthSubstituted forThomasat 69'minutes
  • 11Galton
  • 7TooneBooked at 58mins

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 8Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 12Ladd
  • 13Fuso
  • 23Russo
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley
Referee:
Jane Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home6
Away29
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 1, Manchester United Women 3. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas replaces Lucy Staniforth.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.

  6. Post update

    Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).

  9. Post update

    Esmee de Graaf (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ona Batlle.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Hannah Blundell tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 1, Manchester United Women 2. Abbie McManus (Leicester City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdottir.

  17. Booking

    Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

  19. Post update

    Charlie Devlin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton Women22007076
2Arsenal Women22007256
3Man Utd Women22005146
4Aston Villa Women21103214
5Man City Women11004043
6Chelsea Women21016333
7Tottenham Women11001013
8West Ham Women201113-21
9Leicester City Women200225-30
10B'ham City Women200206-60
11Reading Women200206-60
12Everton Women200208-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

