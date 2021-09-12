Leicester City v Manchester United

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 28Levell
- 15Howard
- 6Brougham
- 22Plumptre
- 23PurfieldSubstituted forde Graafat 56'minutes
- 7Flint
- 3TierneySubstituted forMcManusat 56'minutes
- 8Pike
- 17Bailey-GayleSubstituted forDevlinat 45+3'minutes
- 9Sigsworth
- 11PaulSubstituted forSmithat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 5McManus
- 10Devlin
- 14de Graaf
- 29Camwell
- 34Smith
- 37Brown
- 41Powell
- 43Brooks
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 6Blundell
- 5Mannion
- 21TurnerSubstituted forThorisdottirat 15'minutes
- 17Batlle
- 10Zelem
- 14Groenen
- 18Hanson
- 37StaniforthSubstituted forThomasat 69'minutes
- 11Galton
- 7TooneBooked at 58mins
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 3Thorisdottir
- 8Risa
- 9Thomas
- 12Ladd
- 13Fuso
- 23Russo
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
- Referee:
- Jane Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away29
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 1, Manchester United Women 3. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas replaces Lucy Staniforth.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.
Post update
Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Esmee de Graaf (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ona Batlle.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Hannah Blundell tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 1, Manchester United Women 2. Abbie McManus (Leicester City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdottir.
Booking
Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Charlie Devlin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
