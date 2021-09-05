Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Coleman played the whole match against Azerbaijan on Saturday

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman is out of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Serbia at the Aviva Stadium due to injury.

Cyrus Christie has been called up and will link up with the squad on Monday for the match in Dublin.

Everton skipper Coleman picked the injury up in Saturday's disappointing 1-1 qualifier draw against Azerbaijan.

Stephen Kenny's men have just one point from their opening four World Cup qualifiers.

They needed a late header from Shane Duffy to spare their blushes and earn a draw against Azerbaijan.