Match ends, Belgium 3, Czech Republic 0.
Romelu Lukaku celebrated his 100th Belgium cap with his 67th international goal in a comfortable win over the Czech Republic in World Cup qualifying.
The Chelsea striker, 28, raced onto a Hans Vanaken through ball to score with a first-time finish from the edge of the box.
Vanaken then set up Eden Hazard to score his first international goal since November 2019.
Lukaku flicked the ball on for Alexis Saelemaekers to score Belgium's third.
Lukaku is the sixth Belgian to win 100 caps, although he is still well behind current team-mate Jan Vertonghen's record of 132 (and counting).
Hazard is Belgium's second top scorer ever with 33 goals, less than half of Lukaku's total.
Lukaku was also booked which means he will miss Wednesday's game with Belarus in Russia - and can instead return to London now.
Belgium top Group E on 13 points from five games, six points clear of the second-placed Czechs. Wales, on six points, have two games in hand though.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 3Denayer
- 5VertonghenBooked at 19mins
- 21Castagne
- 6WitselBooked at 71mins
- 8TielemansSubstituted forDendonckerat 81'minutes
- 11CarrascoSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 57'minutes
- 17VanakenSubstituted forLukebakioat 81'minutes
- 9LukakuBooked at 76minsSubstituted forBatshuayiat 81'minutes
- 10E HazardSubstituted forTrossardat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Boyata
- 7Trossard
- 12Sels
- 13Casteels
- 14Lukebakio
- 15Saelemaekers
- 16Foket
- 18Praet
- 19Dendoncker
- 20Benteke
- 22Vanheusden
- 23Batshuayi
Czech Rep
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1VaclikSubstituted forStanekat 14'minutes
- 5Coufal
- 4Kasa
- 6Kalas
- 13Mateju
- 22Soucek
- 9Holes
- 8PesekSubstituted forZmrhalat 66'minutes
- 7BarakBooked at 21minsSubstituted forKralat 76'minutes
- 19HlozekSubstituted forWiesnerat 77'minutes
- 20VydraSubstituted forTeclat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sacek
- 3Havel
- 10Tecl
- 11Dolezal
- 12Sadílek
- 15Zmrhal
- 16Stanek
- 17Jemelka
- 18Wiesner
- 21Kral
- 23Nguyen
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium 3, Czech Republic 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jaromir Zmrhal (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Kral with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tomás Wiesner (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Tomas Soucek.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stanislav Tecl (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tomás Wiesner with a cross.
Post update
Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jaromir Zmrhal (Czech Republic).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tomás Wiesner (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaromir Zmrhal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dodi Lukébakio (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Kral (Czech Republic).
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Michy Batshuayi replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Dodi Lukébakio replaces Hans Vanaken.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Leander Dendoncker replaces Youri Tielemans.
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Filip Kasa.
Post update
Offside, Czech Republic. Ales Mateju tries a through ball, but Tomás Wiesner is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Tomás Wiesner replaces Adam Hlozek.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Alex Kral replaces Antonin Barak.
Booking
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.