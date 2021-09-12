Everton v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Everton could hand a debut to striker Salomon Rondon after signing the Venezuelan on deadline day.

Captain Seamus Coleman is available after the hamstring injury he suffered on international duty turned out to be minor - and Brazil's Richarlison is available after some initial doubt.

Burnley could give a debut to new signing Maxwel Cornet.

Connor Roberts, Nathan Collins and Dale Stephens are building up their fitness but are not yet ready to play.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton have made a good start under Rafa Benitez and I am expecting that to continue here.

Burnley will make life difficult for them, of course - but the Toffees have enough quality to break them down.

Benitez has got them playing some good football, and they work hard and are very competitive as well. It's a good mix.

In contrast, I worry about Burnley a bit. You know that Sean Dyche will get the absolute maximum out of his players but it looks as if he has got his work cut out to keep them out of trouble this season.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v The Vaccines singer Justin Young

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have won just three of the past eight Premier League meetings (D1, L4).

The Clarets have won two of their last four away games at Goodison Park, as many as they had managed in their previous 16 visits.

There has only been one draw in the last 15 league encounters, with both side winning seven each.

Everton

Everton could win their opening two Premier League home games for the third consecutive season - having only managed it twice in the previous 27 campaigns.

The Toffees have scored seven goals in their first three league games this season, as many as they amassed in their final 10 games of last campaign.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in three successive league appearances against Burnley.

Demarai Gray's two goals in his last two games is as many as he managed in his previous 32 appearances in the Premier League.

Burnley

Burnley have won just four of their last 22 games in the Premier League (D6, L12) - all four victories have come away from home.

Their total of 24% of long passes is the most in the league so far this season.

Chris Wood has been involved in 12 of Burnley's last 16 league goals, with nine goals and three assists.

Ben Mee could make his 200th Premier League appearance for the Clarets - becoming the first player to reach the milestone for the club.

Dwight McNeil could become the youngest player to reach 100 Premier League games for Burnley - aged 21 and 295 days.

