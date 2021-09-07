Match ends, England U21 2, Kosovo U21 0.
Manchester City's Cole Palmer scored on his debut while Rhian Brewster got his first England Under-21 goal as Lee Carsley's reign got off to a winning start with victory against Kosovo.
Brewster opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 2023 Euro U21 qualifier after the Sheffield United striker had been fouled.
Palmer then added a second with a lovely solo goal.
Conor Gallagher came closest to a third for England but his shot was blocked.
It was ultimately a comfortable win for the Young Lions and a pleasing result for Carsley in his first game in charge.
The former Republic of Ireland midfielder was named head coach last month, replacing Aidy Boothroyd after England had finished bottom of their group at this year's European Championship.
Carsley had meant to make his bow in the dugout in a friendly with Romania last Friday but that was cancelled after two members of the playing squad and staff returned positive coronavirus tests.
England's U21s have not lost a European qualifier in almost 10 years with their last defeat a 2-1 loss to Belgium in November 2011.
This latest victory stretched their unbeaten run to 46 games.
Line-ups
England U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bursik
- 2Aarons
- 4Guéhi
- 15Harwood-Bellis
- 3Thomas
- 8Gallagher
- 6SkippSubstituted forDoyleat 82'minutes
- 18Garner
- 23MaduekeSubstituted forLivramentoat 83'minutes
- 7BrewsterSubstituted forBalogunat 65'minutes
- 20PalmerSubstituted forJohn-Julesat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Cresswell
- 9Balogun
- 12John-Jules
- 13Green
- 14Doyle
- 16Colwill
- 19Ramsey
- 21Livramento
- 22Griffiths
Kosovo U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Besson
- 17HotiBooked at 89mins
- 15Kurtulus
- 13Zumberi
- 3Hoxha
- 6HotiBooked at 72minsSubstituted forBerishaat 73'minutes
- 8Lushaku
- 22PajazitiSubstituted forZeqiriat 62'minutes
- 21KrasniqiSubstituted forTahiriat 81'minutes
- 9MarlekuSubstituted forTushaat 81'minutes
- 10VeliuSubstituted forKryeziuat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gashi
- 5Sadriu
- 7Tusha
- 11Berisha
- 14Sadiku
- 18Tahiri
- 19Pllana
- 20Kryeziu
- 23Zeqiri
- Referee:
- Kaarlo Oskari Hamalainen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, England U21 2, Kosovo U21 0.
Post update
Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Diamant Berisha (Kosovo U21).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Valon Zumberi.
Booking
Andi Hoti (Kosovo U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Tyreece John-Jules (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Andi Hoti (Kosovo U21).
Post update
Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Altin Kryeziu (Kosovo U21).
Post update
Attempt missed. Altin Zeqiri (Kosovo U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ismet Lushaku.
Post update
Conor Gallagher (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ismet Lushaku (Kosovo U21).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Veton Tusha (Kosovo U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diamant Berisha.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Valentino Livramento replaces Noni Madueke.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Tommy Doyle replaces Oliver Skipp because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo U21. Ardit Tahiri replaces Kreshnik Krasniqi.
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo U21. Veton Tusha replaces Mark Marleku.
Post update
Attempt saved. Diamant Berisha (Kosovo U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edvin Kurtulus.
