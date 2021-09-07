World Cup Qualifying - European
AzerbaijanAzerbaijan0PortugalPortugal0

Azerbaijan v Portugal

Line-ups

Azerbaijan

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mahammadaliyev
  • 13Huseynov
  • 14Badalov
  • 4Haghverdi
  • 19Khalilzada
  • 8Mahmudov
  • 2Qarayev
  • 3Salahli
  • 7Alasgarov
  • 10Emreli
  • 20Ozobic

Substitutes

  • 5Mustafazade
  • 6Mustafayev
  • 9Ghorbani
  • 11Sheydayev
  • 12Jannatov
  • 15Tashkin
  • 16Nuriev
  • 17Bayramov
  • 18Aliyev
  • 21Ibrahimli
  • 22Sadikhov
  • 23Bayramov

Portugal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 20Cancelo
  • 3Pepe
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 11Bruno Fernandes
  • 21Jota
  • 9André Silva

Substitutes

  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 7Machado Trincão
  • 12Lopes
  • 13Danilo
  • 14Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 15Ferreira Silva
  • 16Otávio
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 18Neves
  • 19Tavares Mendes
  • 22Meireles Costa
  • 23João Mário
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamAzerbaijanAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

