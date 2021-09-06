Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Joe Rodon (left) has captained Wales when usual skipper Gareth Bale has left the field

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Wales v Estonia Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Wednesday, 8 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Wales have added Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Joe Rodon to their squad for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier against Estonia.

Rodon was originally left out of Wales' squad last month due to an injury which has prevented him from playing a single minute for club or country this season.

In his absence, Wales looked shaky defensively in Sunday's 3-2 win against Belarus in Russia.

Rodon, 23, is an important first-team player when fit and has 18 Wales caps.

The Football Association of Wales said: "Following successful rehabilitation, Joe Rodon has joined the squad in Cardiff."

Wales were without 13 players against Belarus but they will be boosted by the returns of four of those against Estonia.

Ethan Ampadu, Tyler Roberts and Brandon Cooper are available having missed the trip to Kazan in Russia due to visa issues, while Harry Wilson is back after serving a one-match suspension.

Wales are third in their World Cup qualifying group, one point behind the Czech Republic in second and seven behind leaders Belgium but having played two games fewer than both sides.

They host Estonia, who have lost all three of their matches so far, at Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday.