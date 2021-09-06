Last updated on .From the section Football

Spurs have removed all single-use plastics from their stadium and carbon dioxide emissions are around 50% less than in a stadium built 10 years ago

Fans will be urged to travel to the stadium via bicycle or public transport and eat only vegan food when Spurs host Chelsea in the Premier League on 19 September.

It is part of a plan to make the game the world's first net zero carbon fixture at elite level.

The clubs are working with broadcaster Sky to cut emissions around the match.

Fans will also be urged to take positive steps to reduce their own carbon footprint.

Both sets of players will arrive at the stadium on coaches powered by biofuel, and will be drinking water from more sustainable cartons rather than plastic bottles.

Food kiosks inside the stadium will also be offering a large selection of plant-based food options so fans can make a more sustainable choice.

What does 'net zero' mean?

Fans will be encouraged to cycle to the match rather than using motor vehicles - these West Brom fans were setting an example back in 2014

'Net zero' is achieved when direct emissions associated with the match (for example, fan and employee travel, energy use of the stadium, production of food and drink) are reduced as much as possible and the remainder is 'offset' through natural projects.

These can include investing in organisations that plant trees or charities that help clean oceans, or by contributing to projects exploring more ways to produce renewable energy.

Earlier in 2021, Tottenham were named the Premier League's greenest club after they topped a table measuring the sustainability of all 20 top-flight sides.

They recently signed up to the United Nations' Sports for Climate Action framework, which gives sports organisations a set of targets to reach to make themselves more sustainable businesses.

Chairman Daniel Levy said the club was delighted to be part of "this ground-breaking initiative that will demonstrate the role our game can play in addressing the urgent issue of climate change".

The net zero fixture is being supported by the UK government, which hosts the COP26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow in November.