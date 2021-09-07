Euro U21 Qualifying
Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U211Slovakia U21Slovakia U210

Northern Ireland 1-0 Slovakia: Ethan Galbraith scores in Euro qualifying win

Ethan Galbraith scores a penalty
Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ethan Galbraith, on loan from Manchester United, netted a second-half penalty

Northern Ireland collect their first victory in qualifying for the 2023 Under-21 European Championships after a 1-0 win at home to Slovakia.

Captain Ethan Galbraith scored a second-half penalty after Aaron Donnelly was brought down in the area on 54 minutes.

Both sides had hit the woodwork in a lively first half at Mourneview Park.

John Schofield's first victory as manager means Northern Ireland move into fourth position in Group C.

Northern Ireland, who lost 4-1 to Malta in their opening match, tested visiting goalkeeper Ivan Krajcirik in the early stages through Jack Scott but Slovakia grew in confidence as Matej Trusa forced Liam Hughes into a smart stop at the other end.

Slovakia hit the woodwork from Roland Galcik's curling effort and the hosts responded by going close when Donnelly's looping head struck the top of the crossbar.

Donnelly was involved again on 54 minutes when the Cliftonville defender was fouled by Trusa, and Doncaster Rovers' on-loan Manchester United midfielder Galbraith stepped up to open the scoring.

Linfield defender Trai Hume and Chelsea's Sam McClelland forced Krajcirik into a smart saves as the hosts pressed for a second goal but Galbraith's penalty was decisive as Northern Ireland got their campaign up and running.

Line-ups

Northern Ireland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hughes
  • 3Donnelly
  • 2Hume
  • 4Balmer
  • 5McClelland
  • 21Lane
  • 7ScottSubstituted forCousin-Dawsonat 90+3'minutes
  • 6Galbraith
  • 17Conn-ClarkeBooked at 12minsSubstituted forJohnstonat 90+3'minutes
  • 8Boyd-MunceSubstituted forSmythat 82'minutes
  • 9WaideSubstituted forPalmerat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Baggley
  • 12Webber
  • 13McClelland
  • 15Finlayson
  • 16Palmer
  • 18Johnston
  • 19Cousin-Dawson
  • 20Smyth
  • 22Anderson

Slovakia U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Krajcirik
  • 22Kovacik
  • 4Kósa
  • 18Mesik
  • 20Vojtko
  • 9Gono
  • 6PokornyBooked at 60mins
  • 8SviderskySubstituted forKadákat 63'minutes
  • 17Kapralik
  • 11TrusaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forBernátat 77'minutes
  • 10GalcikSubstituted forGoljanat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Belko
  • 2Kohút
  • 3Nemcik
  • 5Mihálek
  • 7Lichy
  • 15Lavrincík
  • 16Kadák
  • 19Goljan
  • 21Bernát
Referee:
Vilhjálmur Thórarinsson

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Northern Ireland U21 1, Slovakia U21 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Northern Ireland U21 1, Slovakia U21 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Finn Cousin-Dawson replaces Jack Scott.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Carl Johnston replaces Chris Conn-Clarke.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Cameron Palmer replaces Ryan Waide.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Oisin Smyth replaces Caolan Boyd-Munce.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Slovakia U21. Ján Bernát replaces Matej Trusa.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Slovakia U21. Jakub Kadák replaces Martin Svidersky.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Slovakia U21. Adam Goljan replaces Roland Galcik.

  10. Booking

    Peter Pokorny (Slovakia U21) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Northern Ireland U21 1, Slovakia U21 0. Ethan Galbraith (Northern Ireland U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  12. Booking

    Matej Trusa (Slovakia U21) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Northern Ireland U21 0, Slovakia U21 0.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Northern Ireland U21 0, Slovakia U21 0.

  15. Booking

    Chris Conn-Clarke (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

