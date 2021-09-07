Match ends, Luxembourg U21 1, Republic of Ireland U21 1.
Substitute Dylan Kuete's penalty denied the Republic of Ireland a second successive European Under-21 qualifying victory as Luxembourg struck late to snatch a point in Dudelange.
Irish debutant Colm Whelan gave the visitors a 70th-minute lead before Kuete levelled six minutes from time.
Republic winger Tyreik Wright saw his own first-half penalty saved by Luxembourg keeper Lucas Fox.
The sides face each other again in Dublin on 8 October.
The Republic, who opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Zenica on Friday, had a golden opportunity to take the lead after 33 minutes when Will Ferry was fouled by Emre Erkus inside the Luxembourg penalty area.
And while Fox produced a fine save to keep the score level at the break, substitute Whelan fired the visitors ahead with 20 minutes remaining.
The Irish could not hold on for all three points, however, as Kuete converted his penalty following Oisin McEntee's foul on Alessio Curci.
"It was fantastic for Colm [Whelan] to come on and score a brilliant goal with his left foot - he's been doing that all week in training," said Republic boss Jim Crawford.
"We had a spell after the goal when we were in control but they still remained dangerous on the break. They scored to make it 1-1 with a penalty but it's a draw and perhaps takes the gloss off a fantastic Bosnia performance.
"We'll have to dust ourselves off and get ready for the next international window."
Line-ups
Luxembourg U21
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Fox
- 5Olesen
- 4D'AnzicoBooked at 88mins
- 19OsmanovicBooked at 90mins
- 2ErkusSubstituted forTorresat 77'minutes
- 8IkeneBooked at 78mins
- 6Latic
- 7MedinaSubstituted forTurpingat 77'minutes
- 11SchmitSubstituted forSacrasat 77'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 10BernardSubstituted forKuete Nsidjineat 54'minutes
- 9CurciSubstituted forMonteiro de Oliveiraat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Sacras
- 12Martin
- 13Kuete Nsidjine
- 14Sinner
- 15Baiverlin
- 16Monteiro de Oliveira
- 17Torres
- 18Turping
- 20Klisurica
R. of Ireland U21
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Maher
- 2O'Connor
- 5McEntee
- 13O'Brien
- 3Bagan
- 7Kilkenny
- 6CoventryBooked at 41minsSubstituted forJohanssonat 81'minutes
- 18WrightBooked at 49mins
- 20DevoySubstituted forNoßat 81'minutes
- 11FerrySubstituted forMoranat 67'minutes
- 19FergusonSubstituted forWhelanat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Garcia MacNulty
- 8Noß
- 9Kayode
- 12Lyons
- 15Johansson
- 17Tierney
- 21Moran
- 22Whelan
- 23Rose
- Referee:
- Loukas Sotiriou
