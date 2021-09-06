Last updated on .From the section Football

Beth Mead bagged a brace against Chelsea

Beth Mead loves playing against Chelsea.

The Women's Super League returned this weekend with lots of goals, including a five-goal-thriller in the London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea in which Mead claimed two.

Elsewhere, England triumphed against Andorra.

Here are just a few of the best tweets from the weekend's action.

1. Simply the Beth

Arsenal beat defending champions Chelsea 3-2 in front of 8,000 fans at the Emirates in the opening weekend of the WSL and Beth Mead scored twice.

This photo of her celebrating in front of the fans has to be the image of the weekend.

Mead has an impressive record against Chelsea.

2. Misery loves company

Meanwhile, being a fan of the Arsenal men's team remains a labour of love.

3. Happy hunting ground

England continued their impressive run in World Cup qualifying with a comfortable 4-0 over minnows Andorra.

Peter Crouch is exaggerating a touch here, but fans may remember him scoring two when England thrashed Andorra 5-0 during a Euro 2008 qualifier.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford was given his England debut on Sunday, but failed to find the net.

4. Everton Hought napping

Everton and Manchester City were in action on Saturday in the first WSL game to be shown on BBC One. There was no hiding for the Toffees, who were well beaten 4-0 at home.

Steph Houghton got Manchester City's fourth with this superb free-kick.

At least as impressive was Sarah Mayling's set piece for Aston Villa against Leicester on Saturday.

5. Argy bargy

Perhaps the most remarkable story of the weekend was Brazil v Argentina was called off five minutes after kick-off when players were accused of breaking Covid quarantine rules. Brazilian health officials said four England-based players for Argentina - Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa, and Giovani lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur - had to quarantine.

6. An important message

One of the great things about international football is the opportunity to see people from different parts of the world exchanging cultures. Like these Italian fans, who had a message for the Swiss on Sunday.

7. Leaky defence

The international break also threw up this happy curiosity. The Czech Republic won that tie but shipped three against Belgium on Sunday.

8. Landmark for women's football

There was a major development for women's football in Ireland as it became official last week that they will be paid the same amount as men's team footballers.