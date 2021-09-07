Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Ferguson hopes fans can spur on NI against Switzerland

Shane Ferguson believes the return of 16,000 Northern Ireland fans to Windsor Park will generate an "unbelievable atmosphere" in Wednesday's vital World Cup qualifier against Switzerland.

After Friday's 4-1 in Lithuania, a home victory would truly reignite Northern Ireland's qualification hopes.

"We've missed the fans massively," said Ferguson who hit a stunning goal in Sunday's friendly win in Estonia.

"If we can get this result, it will really put us in a great position."

Ferguson was part of the Northern Ireland squad that suffered a heartbreaking and controversial World Cup play-off defeat by this Swiss in November 2017 - although he remained on the bench for both games.

While Northern Ireland supporters may talk about a desire to avenge the injustice of the decisive penalty awarded against Corry Evans at Windsor Park, Londonderry man Ferguson says such thoughts could be a distraction for the players.

"There has been history but we just focus on the game in hand and try and not think about all that stuff that's happened in the past. We've just looking forward to the game."

Ferguson sifts through congratulatory messages

On Monday evening, the Rotherham United defender was still sifting through messages of congratulations following his 30-yard wonder goal in Estonia.

"All the messages that I got from my family and friends were brilliant and from all the lads in the squad. I've loved it and it's a night I'll never forget."

What made his goal even more fitting was that the Derry native was winning his 50th cap in Sunday's contest, with him handed the captain's armband by Niall McGinn after being introduced in the 56th minute.

After making his international debut in 2009, the 30-year-old has been one of his country's most loyal servants even though he has often found himself on the bench.

"I've done a lot of travelling [with the squad] but might not have been the first name on the team sheet.

"I've always loved coming away with the squad and the experiences that I have got from coming away have been brilliant.

"They have just been a top group of lads since the start and hopefully I can try and get a few more [caps]."

The reaction of his team-mates both on the pitch and afterwards following his stunning strike spoke of the quietly-spoken Ferguson's popularity within the group.

As for the goal itself, Ferguson recalled hearing "someone from the side saying 'have a go'."

"To be honest I thought the keeper was saving it and it was going to come back off the post.

"That's the first I've ever hit like that there. I was absolutely delighted. It doesn't happen much as you could tell from my celebrations."