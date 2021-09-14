West Bromwich Albion v Derby County

West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00DerbyDerby County
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|West Brom
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|6
|7
|14
|2
|Fulham
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|4
|9
|13
|3
|Stoke
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|7
|2
|13
|4
|QPR
|6
|3
|3
|0
|14
|8
|6
|12
|5
|Bournemouth
|6
|3
|3
|0
|11
|5
|6
|12
|6
|Coventry
|6
|4
|0
|2
|7
|5
|2
|12
|7
|Birmingham
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|3
|6
|11
|8
|Cardiff
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|7
|4
|11
|9
|Huddersfield
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|9
|1
|10
|10
|Blackburn
|6
|2
|3
|1
|9
|8
|1
|9
|11
|Bristol City
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|7
|0
|8
|12
|Luton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|8
|13
|Preston
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|14
|Millwall
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|15
|Middlesbrough
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|16
|Derby
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|6
|17
|Barnsley
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|18
|Sheff Utd
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|5
|19
|Blackpool
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|5
|20
|Hull
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|5
|21
|Swansea
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|22
|Reading
|6
|1
|1
|4
|10
|16
|-6
|4
|23
|Peterborough
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|14
|-8
|4
|24
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|1
|5
|5
|10
|-5
|1