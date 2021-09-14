League Two
Sutton UnitedSutton United19:45HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: VBS Community Stadium

Sutton United v Hartlepool United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green7511148616
2Harrogate6420137614
3Leyton Orient7331136712
4Hartlepool640285312
5Rochdale7322119211
6Bradford7322108211
7Swindon732286211
8Exeter724195410
9Northampton631254110
10Colchester62317619
11Port Vale72327619
12Carlisle72327709
13Barrow722310918
14Salford72237618
15Tranmere722323-18
16Walsall722379-28
17Newport622279-28
18Stevenage722379-28
19Crawley6213710-37
20Mansfield7214913-47
21Bristol Rovers7214510-57
22Scunthorpe7133411-76
23Sutton United512256-15
24Oldham7106414-103
View full League Two table

