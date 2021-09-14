Eastleigh v Dover Athletic

EastleighEastleigh19:45DoverDover Athletic
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dag & Red
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|6
|7
|13
|2
|Boreham Wood
|5
|4
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|13
|3
|Chesterfield
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|2
|6
|11
|4
|Grimsby
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|10
|5
|Notts County
|5
|2
|3
|0
|11
|5
|6
|9
|6
|Yeovil
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|9
|7
|Halifax
|5
|3
|0
|2
|9
|6
|3
|9
|8
|Wrexham
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|5
|3
|9
|9
|Weymouth
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|8
|0
|7
|10
|Woking
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|5
|3
|6
|11
|Maidenhead United
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0
|6
|12
|Altrincham
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0
|6
|13
|Solihull Moors
|4
|1
|2
|1
|8
|8
|0
|5
|14
|Southend
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|15
|Wealdstone
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|16
|Stockport
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|5
|17
|Bromley
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|9
|0
|4
|18
|King's Lynn
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|19
|Torquay
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|14
|-7
|4
|20
|Eastleigh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|2
|21
|Barnet
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|13
|-8
|2
|22
|Aldershot
|5
|0
|0
|5
|4
|10
|-6
|0
|23
|Dover
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|-11
Battle-hardened veterans from the world's special forces test these tough recruits
An enlightening chat with legendary ex-cricketer and commentator Michael Holding on Desert Island Discs
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.