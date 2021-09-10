Find out what the manager of your Premier League club said this week

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp gave an exclusive interview to BBC Radio Merseyside as he approaches six years as Liverpool boss

After two weeks away for the international break, all 20 Premier League bosses have been speaking to the media before their teams return to action.

Read the top lines from every manager news conference - plus catch up with the rest of the build-up to the weekend's fixtures - by selecting your club below:

Arsenal (Mikel Arteta)

Aston Villa (Dean Smith)

Brentford (Thomas Frank)

Brighton & Hove Albion (Graham Potter)

Burnley (Sean Dyche)

Chelsea (Thomas Tuchel)

Crystal Palace (Patrick Vieira)

Everton (Rafael Benitez)

Leeds United (Marcelo Bielsa)

Leicester City (Brendan Rodgers)

Liverpool (Jurgen Klopp)

Manchester City (Pep Guardiola)

Manchester United (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer)

Newcastle United (Steve Bruce)

Norwich City (Daniel Farke)

Southampton (Ralph Hasenhuttl)

Tottenham Hotspur (Nuno Espirito Santo)

Watford (Xisco Munoz)

West Ham United (David Moyes)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (Bruno Lage)

