Kean Bryan: West Bromwich Albion sign former Sheffield United defender
Last updated on .From the section West Brom
West Brom have signed former Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan on a two-year deal.
The 24-year-old left the Blades at the end of last season after turning down a new contract and was a free agent.
The Baggies are short of numbers in central defence after Matt Clarke and Dara O'Shea both picked up injuries.
Boss Valerien Ismael told the club website that Bryan "is a very aggressive, fast, centre-back, who is good in the build-up".
