Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Highlights of Wales 0-1 Scotland at Parc y Scarlets

Pedro Martinez Losa has selected a largely familiar squad for his first matches as Scotland Women manager against Hungary and Faroe Islands.

Goalkeeper Eartha Cumings is the only uncapped player in the 23-strong pool for the World Cup qualifiers on 17 and 21 September.

AC Milan midfielder Christy Grimshaw and Rangers defender Brianna Westrup retain their places after June debuts.

However, Fiona Brown, Leah Eddie and Christie Murray are not included.

Former Arsenal and Bordeaux manager Martinez Losa, 45, replaced Shelley Kerr as head coach in July.

Interim boss Stuart McLaren oversaw the end of the unsuccessful European Championship qualifying campaign - a 10-0 win over Cyprus and 2-0 loss to Portugal in February - as well as two 1-0 friendly victories away to Wales and Northern Ireland in June.

Brown, Grimshaw, Murray and Westrup featured against Northern Ireland and Wales while Cumings and Eddie were unused substitute in both matches.

Caroline Weir, who makes Martinez Losa's squad, and fellow Scot Kim Little featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics before Little announced this month she was retiring from international duty.