Nik Tzanev joined AFC Wimbledon from Brentford in April 2017

AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Nik Tzanev has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The 24-year-old has made 31 appearances since making his debut in August 2019.

The New Zealand international established himself as first choice in March this year after Mark Robinson took over as boss.

"I just felt it was time to give him that opportunity, and he has been absolutely fantastic - even beyond my expectations," Robinson said.