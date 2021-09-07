Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Joel Lynch last played for Sunderland against Gillingham in March 2020

League Two club Crawley Town have signed former Sunderland defender Joel Lynch on a short-term contract.

The 33-year-old centre-back has been without a club since leaving the Black Cats last summer, but has been training with the Reds this year.

Lynch, who also had spells at Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and QPR, has agreed a deal until 3 January 2022.

He has made 387 league appearances over the course of his career.

"Joel has got great experience in the Championship and has been with us for months at training," boss John Yems told the club website external-link .

"I know he can bring a lot to our squad."

