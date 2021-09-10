Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons v The Pundits

Surely this is the week Amy Irons gets her first Sportscene Predictions win of the season?

The Nine presenter has been beaten in forecasting each of the first four rounds of fixtures and slipped 210 points behind the pundits in the process.

Can she begin to right a few wrongs against former Scotland manager Craig Levein this weekend?

AmyLevein
St Johnstone v Rangers1-20-1
Celtic v Ross County3-03-0
Dundee v Livingston1-11-1
Motherwell v Aberdeen1-20-0
St Mirren v Dundee United1-01-1
Hearts v Hibernian (Sun)2-12-0

St Johnstone v Rangers (Sat, 12:30 BST)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Craig's prediction: 0-1

Celtic v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-0

Craig's prediction: 3-0

Dundee v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Craig's prediction: 1-1

Motherwell v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Craig's prediction: 0-0

St Mirren v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Craig's prediction: 1-1

Hearts v Hibernian (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Craig's prediction: 2-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Michael Stewart70
Tam Cowan60
Willie Miller50
Total scores
Amy100
Pundits350
Amy v Pundits
P4W0D0L4

