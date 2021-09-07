Last updated on .From the section Football

Edwin van der Sar, who made 266 appearances for Manchester United as a goalkeeper, is chief executive of Ajax

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar says that players will "take matters into their own hands" in the fight against racism if governing bodies "don't do enough".

The 50-year-old former Manchester United goalkeeper believes that the "moment is coming closer and closer" for players to step in.

The Dutchman made the comments at a European Club Association (ECA) press conference on Tuesday.

"We need action," he said.

Van der Sar, who has been chief executive of the 35-time Dutch champions since 2016, said: "It is good for organisations to step in if there is widespread racism, but at certain points players will take it in their own hands if the governing body is not doing enough.

"That moment is coming closer and closer. It is time for organisations to look at these horrible actions from the stands. Talking has been done for a long time."

After England's 4-0 World Cup qualifier win over Hungary in Budapest last Thursday, during which England players Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were subject to racist abuse from Hungary fans, Bellingham posted on social media calling for "proper punishments to be put in place".

He wrote: "Thank you for all the messages of support from last night. Part of the game and always will be until proper punishments are put in place by those with the power. We can't let hate win, keep smiling!"

Former AC Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng was widely praised when he walked off the pitch during a match against Italian fourth tier side Pro Patria in 2013 after he was subjected to racist chants.

He said: "I don't care what game it is - a friendly, Italian league or Champions League match - I would walk off again," in an interview with CNN after the game.

Just two months later, former AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli threatened to leave the pitch if he continued to receive racist abuse following a match against Roma.

In 2019, Valencia walked off the pitch during a La Liga defeat at Cadiz after an alleged racist comment towards Mouctar Diakhaby. They later returned to the field to complete the match.

PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir both left the field during a Champions League tie with a match official accused of using a racist term towards one of the away side's backroom staff in December 2020.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe later said he was "proud" of his side for taking action, adding: "We are tired, we don't want to go through this again."