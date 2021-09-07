Last updated on .From the section Football

Brazil's home qualifier with Argentina was abandoned after just five minutes on Sunday

Fifa says disciplinary proceedings have been launched against Brazil and Argentina after the events that saw their World Cup qualifier abandoned.

Sunday's match was stopped just after kick-off after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke quarantine rules.

Fifa said their move follows analysis of the match reports.

No date for the rearranged fixture has yet been set.

Brazil's health authorities had said four England-based players for Argentina had to quarantine upon arrival.

