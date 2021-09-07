Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Former Republic of Ireland Under-21s keeper Stephen Henderson left Charlton to join Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2016

League One club Charlton Athletic have re-signed goalkeeper Stephen Henderson on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old was without a club after being released by Premier League side Crystal Palace this summer.

Henderson, who did not play a first-team game during two years with the Eagles, made 54 appearances for Charlton between 2014 and 2016.

The former Aston Villa trainee becomes the 13th new arrival at The Valley since the end of last season.

Henderson's last competitive game came in December 2018 during a loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers.

"It feels really good to be back," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm just really blessed that I've been given another opportunity at such a great club."

