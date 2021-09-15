Championship
SwanseaSwansea City0MillwallMillwall0

Swansea City v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments9

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Hamer
  • 2BennettBooked at 37mins
  • 26Naughton
  • 5Cabango
  • 27Laird
  • 4Downes
  • 8Grimes
  • 3Manning
  • 10Ntcham
  • 12Paterson
  • 17Piroe

Substitutes

  • 1Benda
  • 6Fulton
  • 9Obafemi
  • 20Cullen
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 24Bidwell
  • 28Walsh

Millwall

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 26Ballard
  • 3M Wallace
  • 5Cooper
  • 24Mitchell
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 17Saville
  • 11Malone
  • 7J Wallace
  • 20Bennett
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 8Thompson
  • 10Smith
  • 15Pearce
  • 18Leonard
  • 21Mahoney
  • 22Bödvarsson
Referee:
John Busby

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Millwall. Danny Ballard tries a through ball, but Mason Bennett is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Manning (Swansea City).

  3. Post update

    Danny Ballard (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Billy Mitchell.

  5. Post update

    Ethan Laird (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mason Bennett (Millwall).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joël Piroe (Swansea City).

  8. Post update

    Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Saville (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jed Wallace.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City).

  11. Post update

    Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  15. Post update

    Ethan Laird (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Millwall).

  17. Second Half

    Second Half begins Swansea City 0, Millwall 0.

  18. Half Time

    First Half ends, Swansea City 0, Millwall 0.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ballard (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jed Wallace with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ben Cabango (Swansea City).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by respect the 52 , today at 20:57

    Millwall well on the way to grinding out yet another Bore Draw

  • Comment posted by Ellis, today at 20:50

    It’s shocking what the owners of Swansea have done to that club, asset stripping plain and simple.

  • Comment posted by Jerseytaffy, today at 20:39

    Both teams no shots on target.What do they do in preparation for their matches?

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 20:31

    Strange time to start a HYS, little action as yet but Swans just shading it.

  • Comment posted by Robby Bee, today at 20:20

    They're just not scoring. Yikes! :s Come on Swans, find that net!

    • Reply posted by mumbles, today at 20:42

      mumbles replied:
      No shots on target seems to be par for the course for Swans, come on liven up and give it some. COYS.

  • Comment posted by GR, today at 20:11

    If Swansea don't start winning soon they are mid table at best come the end of the season but certainly bottom half.

    • Reply posted by thedebonair, today at 20:16

      thedebonair replied:
      They've got to get shots on target to win

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham75111541116
2West Brom7430136715
3Bournemouth7430136715
4Coventry750285315
5Stoke7421108214
6Huddersfield7412139413
7QPR73311510512
8Blackburn7331118312
9Birmingham732295411
10Cardiff7322118311
11Bristol City72327709
12Middlesbrough723278-19
13Luton7232810-29
14Preston7223810-28
15Millwall714279-27
16Derby714246-27
17Barnsley714269-37
18Reading72141317-47
19Sheff Utd7133911-26
20Swansea713348-46
21Hull712449-55
22Blackpool7124511-65
23Peterborough7115717-104
24Nottm Forest7016511-61
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport