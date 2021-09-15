Swansea City v Millwall

Offside, Millwall. Danny Ballard tries a through ball, but Mason Bennett is caught offside.
Line-ups
Swansea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Hamer
- 2BennettBooked at 37mins
- 26Naughton
- 5Cabango
- 27Laird
- 4Downes
- 8Grimes
- 3Manning
- 10Ntcham
- 12Paterson
- 17Piroe
Substitutes
- 1Benda
- 6Fulton
- 9Obafemi
- 20Cullen
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 24Bidwell
- 28Walsh
Millwall
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 33Bialkowski
- 26Ballard
- 3M Wallace
- 5Cooper
- 24Mitchell
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 17Saville
- 11Malone
- 7J Wallace
- 20Bennett
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 8Thompson
- 10Smith
- 15Pearce
- 18Leonard
- 21Mahoney
- 22Bödvarsson
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Ryan Manning (Swansea City).
Danny Ballard (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Billy Mitchell.
Ethan Laird (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mason Bennett (Millwall).
Foul by Joël Piroe (Swansea City).
Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. George Saville (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jed Wallace.
Foul by Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City).
Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
Attempt saved. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Ethan Laird (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Millwall).
Second Half begins Swansea City 0, Millwall 0.
First Half ends, Swansea City 0, Millwall 0.
Attempt missed. Danny Ballard (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jed Wallace with a cross.
Foul by Ben Cabango (Swansea City).
Match report to follow.
