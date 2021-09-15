Birmingham City v Fulham

Goal! Birmingham City 0, Fulham 3. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Chalobah with a through ball following a fast break.
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Sarkic
- 4Roberts
- 12Dean
- 3Pedersen
- 2Colin
- 34Sunjic
- 6Woods
- 11Bela
- 7ChongBooked at 48mins
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 9HoganSubstituted forDeeneyat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Friend
- 15Aneke
- 18McGree
- 20Gardner
- 21Sanderson
- 27Trueman
- 36Deeney
Fulham
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Gazzaniga
- 4Odoi
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 23Bryan
- 24SeriBooked at 36mins
- 6Reed
- 12Chalobah
- 8Wilson
- 9Mitrovic
- 14De Cordova-Reid
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 7Kebano
- 17Cavaleiro
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 20Quina
- 26Mawson
- 33Robinson
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Goal!
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Troy Deeney replaces Scott Hogan.
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.
Post update
Joe Bryan (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Fulham) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tahith Chong (Birmingham City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Bryan with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).
Post update
Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Birmingham City 0, Fulham 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Fulham 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Post update
Offside, Birmingham City. Jérémie Bela tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.
Post update
Goal! Birmingham City 0, Fulham 2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty Fulham. Nathaniel Chalobah draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Match report to follow.
