Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City0FulhamFulham3

Birmingham City v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Sarkic
  • 4Roberts
  • 12Dean
  • 3Pedersen
  • 2Colin
  • 34Sunjic
  • 6Woods
  • 11Bela
  • 7ChongBooked at 48mins
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 9HoganSubstituted forDeeneyat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Friend
  • 15Aneke
  • 18McGree
  • 20Gardner
  • 21Sanderson
  • 27Trueman
  • 36Deeney

Fulham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 4Odoi
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 23Bryan
  • 24SeriBooked at 36mins
  • 6Reed
  • 12Chalobah
  • 8Wilson
  • 9Mitrovic
  • 14De Cordova-Reid

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 7Kebano
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 20Quina
  • 26Mawson
  • 33Robinson
Referee:
David Webb

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City 0, Fulham 3. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Chalobah with a through ball following a fast break.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Troy Deeney replaces Scott Hogan.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

  4. Post update

    Joe Bryan (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Fulham) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Booking

    Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tahith Chong (Birmingham City).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Bryan with a through ball.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).

  12. Post update

    Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Birmingham City 0, Fulham 2.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Fulham 2.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Birmingham City. Jérémie Bela tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Goal! Birmingham City 0, Fulham 2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Penalty Fulham. Nathaniel Chalobah draws a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) after a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham75111541116
2West Brom7430136715
3Bournemouth7430136715
4Coventry750285315
5Stoke7421108214
6Huddersfield7412139413
7QPR73311510512
8Blackburn7331118312
9Birmingham732295411
10Cardiff7322118311
11Bristol City72327709
12Middlesbrough723278-19
13Luton7232810-29
14Preston7223810-28
15Millwall714279-27
16Derby714246-27
17Barnsley714269-37
18Reading72141317-47
19Sheff Utd7133911-26
20Swansea713348-46
21Hull712449-55
22Blackpool7124511-65
23Peterborough7115717-104
24Nottm Forest7016511-61
View full Championship table

