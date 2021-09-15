Championship
Bristol CityBristol City0LutonLuton Town0

Bristol City v Luton Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 26VynerSubstituted forDasilvaat 45'minutes
  • 22Kalas
  • 5Atkinson
  • 17Baker
  • 36ScottSubstituted forWellsat 37'minutes
  • 6James
  • 42Massengo
  • 16PringBooked at 37mins
  • 9Martin
  • 14Weimann

Substitutes

  • 3Dasilva
  • 10King
  • 12O'Leary
  • 15Bakinson
  • 18Semenyo
  • 21Wells
  • 45Palmer

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Sluga
  • 15Lockyer
  • 16Burke
  • 4Naismith
  • 2Bree
  • 8Berry
  • 23Lansbury
  • 29Bell
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 7Cornick
  • 35Jerome

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 6Rea
  • 9Hylton
  • 11Adebayo
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 19Pereira
  • 32Osho
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).

  2. Post update

    Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Robert Atkinson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Jerome (Luton Town).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Jay Dasilva replaces Zak Vyner.

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins Bristol City 0, Luton Town 0.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bristol City 0, Luton Town 0.

  9. Post update

    Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Harry Cornick with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Jerome (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Cornick.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by James Bree.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Jerome (Luton Town).

  14. Post update

    Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Weimann.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Nahki Wells replaces Alex Scott.

  17. Booking

    Cameron Pring (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Henri Lansbury (Luton Town).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham75111541116
2West Brom7430136715
3Bournemouth7430136715
4Coventry750285315
5Stoke7421108214
6Huddersfield7412139413
7QPR73311510512
8Blackburn7331118312
9Birmingham732295411
10Cardiff7322118311
11Bristol City72327709
12Middlesbrough723278-19
13Luton7232810-29
14Preston7223810-28
15Millwall714279-27
16Derby714246-27
17Barnsley714269-37
18Reading72141317-47
19Sheff Utd7133911-26
20Swansea713348-46
21Hull712449-55
22Blackpool7124511-65
23Peterborough7115717-104
24Nottm Forest7016511-61
View full Championship table

