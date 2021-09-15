Bristol City v Luton Town

Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).
Line-ups
Bristol City
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bentley
- 26VynerSubstituted forDasilvaat 45'minutes
- 22Kalas
- 5Atkinson
- 17Baker
- 36ScottSubstituted forWellsat 37'minutes
- 6James
- 42Massengo
- 16PringBooked at 37mins
- 9Martin
- 14Weimann
Substitutes
- 3Dasilva
- 10King
- 12O'Leary
- 15Bakinson
- 18Semenyo
- 21Wells
- 45Palmer
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Sluga
- 15Lockyer
- 16Burke
- 4Naismith
- 2Bree
- 8Berry
- 23Lansbury
- 29Bell
- 17Mpanzu
- 7Cornick
- 35Jerome
Substitutes
- 1Shea
- 6Rea
- 9Hylton
- 11Adebayo
- 14Mendes Gomes
- 19Pereira
- 32Osho
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robert Atkinson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Jerome (Luton Town).
Attempt missed. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right.
Substitution, Bristol City. Jay Dasilva replaces Zak Vyner.
Second Half begins Bristol City 0, Luton Town 0.
First Half ends, Bristol City 0, Luton Town 0.
Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Harry Cornick with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Attempt saved. Cameron Jerome (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Cornick.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by James Bree.
Foul by Cameron Jerome (Luton Town).
Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Weimann.
Substitution, Bristol City. Nahki Wells replaces Alex Scott.
Cameron Pring (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).
Foul by Henri Lansbury (Luton Town).
