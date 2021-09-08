Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport County players model the new kit alongside members of Goldie Lookin' Chain

Newport County have unveiled a new third kit inspired by comedy hip hop act Goldie Lookin' Chain (GLC).

The League Two club say the strip celebrates the city of Newport's "unique heritage and culture".

The kit is described as featuring "a two-colour heritage check with entwined GLC logos".

The Exiles and GLC - who are from Newport - first collaborated on a kit which was worn in the FAW Premier Cup in the 2004-05 season.