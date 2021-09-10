Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Scottish Premiership returns this weekend after the international break and Sportscene will bring you the best of the action.

Jonathan Sutherland will be joined by Michael Stewart and Chris Iwelumo on Saturday (19:30 BST, BBC Scotland).

Chris is also alongside Steven Thompson for the results show earlier in the day (16:00, BBC One Scotland).

And on Sunday, Marvin Bartley and James McFadden will reflect on the Edinburgh derby (19:30, BBC Scotland).

There will be live radio commentary of that game on Sportsound, as there will be from St Johnstone v Rangers and Celtic v Ross County on Saturday.

You can follow all the action on Open All Mics, too, and listen to Off the Ball with Stuart and Tam on Saturday (12:00) and Sunday (15:00).

And there will be extensive coverage of all the weekend games on the BBC Sport website and app.