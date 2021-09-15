Europa League - Group G
Real BetisReal Betis17:45CelticCeltic
Venue: Benito Villamarín

Real Betis v Celtic: McGregor & Abada out for visitors

By David CurrieBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Callum McGregor
Celtic captain Callum McGregor has started every game for Celtic this season
Europa League group stage: Real Betis v Celtic
Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville Date: Thursday, 15 September Time: 17:45 BST
Coverage: Listen live on Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic captain Callum McGregor and winger Liel Abada will miss Thursday's Europa League group opener against Real Betis in Seville.

Midfielder McGregor has a knock, says manager Ange Postecoglou, while Israeli Abada is out for religious reasons.

Right-back Anthony Ralston returns after missing Saturday's Premiership win over Ross County.

"It's not great for us because he's a very influential player," Postecoglou said of McGregor.

"Liel Abada will miss out because of Yom Kippur, which is obviously a significant religious day for him."

Abada, 19, has scored four times in 10 Celtic appearances since signing from Maccabi Petah Tikva in July, while McGregor - appointed captain by Postecoglou - has been a cornerstone in the new manager's early tenure.

Celtic are already without Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi for up to a month, and Postecoglou added that left-back Greg Taylor will require surgery on the shoulder problem that forced him off at the weekend.

"We're going through a period at the moment where we're getting some significant outs but it's kind of been the state of play since I've got here," said Postecoglou. "We've been in a constant state of flux and not able to settle.

"That's an opportunity for us to just build resilience through this period. We just keep doing what we've been doing and play our football."

