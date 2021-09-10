Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Another two live matches and a comprehensive highlights show will capture the best of the action as the SWPL season plays its second round of games this weekend.

The meeting of last season's top two - Celtic and Glasgow City - will be live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app on Sunday (16:10 BST), as will the game between Hamilton Academical and Rangers (16:00).

Highlights of those and the rest of the top-flight games, will be on Sportscene on BBC Scotland on Monday (19:00).

Coverage can also be found across the week on the BBC Sport website and app.