Belarus v Belgium

First Half ends, Belarus 0, Belgium 1.
Line-ups
Belarus
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Chernik
- 5Shevchenko
- 3Shvetsov
- 4Rakhmanov
- 20Sachivko
- 13Zolotov
- 7Bykov
- 10Lisakovich
- 21Klimovich
- 17Lisakovich
- 11Skavysh
Substitutes
- 2Pechenin
- 6Khadarkevich
- 9Ebong
- 12Stepanov
- 14Begunov
- 15Yuzepchuk
- 16Pavlyuchenko
- 18Sedko
- 19Kontsevoy
- 22Podstrelov
Belgium
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Casteels
- 2Alderweireld
- 4Boyata
- 3Denayer
- 15Saelemaekers
- 18Praet
- 8Tielemans
- 21Castagne
- 7Trossard
- 23Batshuayi
- 9Lukebakio
Substitutes
- 1Kaminski
- 5Vanheusden
- 10E Hazard
- 11Verschaeren
- 12Sels
- 14De Ketelaere
- 16Foket
- 17Vanaken
- 20Benteke
- 22Mechele
- Referee:
- Pawel Raczkowski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home20%
- Away80%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Belgium. Jason Denayer tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Timothy Castagne (Belgium).
Gleb Shevchenko (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Toby Alderweireld (Belgium).
Nikolai Zolotov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Artem Bykov (Belarus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vitali Lisakovich with a cross.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Youri Tielemans.
Attempt missed. Ruslan Lisakovich (Belarus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Belarus 0, Belgium 1. Dennis Praet (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.
Offside, Belgium. Dedryck Boyata tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Dedryck Boyata (Belgium) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld following a corner.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Nikolai Zolotov.
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Vladislav Klimovich.
Dodi Lukébakio (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vladislav Klimovich (Belarus).
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Aleksandr Sachivko.
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.