World Cup Qualifying - European
BelarusBelarus0BelgiumBelgium1

Belarus v Belgium

Line-ups

Belarus

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Chernik
  • 5Shevchenko
  • 3Shvetsov
  • 4Rakhmanov
  • 20Sachivko
  • 13Zolotov
  • 7Bykov
  • 10Lisakovich
  • 21Klimovich
  • 17Lisakovich
  • 11Skavysh

Substitutes

  • 2Pechenin
  • 6Khadarkevich
  • 9Ebong
  • 12Stepanov
  • 14Begunov
  • 15Yuzepchuk
  • 16Pavlyuchenko
  • 18Sedko
  • 19Kontsevoy
  • 22Podstrelov

Belgium

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Casteels
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 4Boyata
  • 3Denayer
  • 15Saelemaekers
  • 18Praet
  • 8Tielemans
  • 21Castagne
  • 7Trossard
  • 23Batshuayi
  • 9Lukebakio

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 5Vanheusden
  • 10E Hazard
  • 11Verschaeren
  • 12Sels
  • 14De Ketelaere
  • 16Foket
  • 17Vanaken
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Mechele
Referee:
Pawel Raczkowski

Match Stats

Home TeamBelarusAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home3
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Belarus 0, Belgium 1.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Belgium. Jason Denayer tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Timothy Castagne (Belgium).

  5. Post update

    Gleb Shevchenko (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Toby Alderweireld (Belgium).

  7. Post update

    Nikolai Zolotov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Artem Bykov (Belarus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vitali Lisakovich with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Youri Tielemans.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruslan Lisakovich (Belarus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Belarus 0, Belgium 1. Dennis Praet (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Belgium. Dedryck Boyata tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Dedryck Boyata (Belgium) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Nikolai Zolotov.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Vladislav Klimovich.

  17. Post update

    Dodi Lukébakio (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Vladislav Klimovich (Belarus).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Aleksandr Sachivko.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland502358-32
5Azerbaijan501439-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411125713
2Sweden431061510
3Greece40403304
4Kosovo511338-54
5Georgia501429-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201111014
2Switzerland42204138
3Northern Ireland41214315
4Bulgaria512236-35
5Lithuania5005112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine50506605
3Finland412145-15
4Bos-Herze403156-13
5Kazakhstan503258-33

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep52128717
3Wales42115507
4Belarus5104615-93
5Estonia4013615-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Scotland632195411
3Israel63121411310
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64112261613
2Norway6411125713
3Turkey63211613311
4Montenegro622289-18
5Latvia6123710-35
6Gibraltar6006325-220

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641181713
2Russia6411104613
3Slovakia62317529
4Slovenia621347-37
5Malta6114611-54
6Cyprus611418-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65101711616
2Albania640266012
3Poland63211871111
4Hungary6312129310
5Andorra6105314-113
6San Marino6006120-190

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany65011521315
2Armenia632179-211
3Romania631296310
4North Macedonia623111659
5Iceland6114612-64
6Liechtenstein6015215-131
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories