World Cup Qualifying - European
ItalyItaly4LithuaniaLithuania0

Italy v Lithuania

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21G Donnarumma
  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 15Acerbi
  • 13Bastoni
  • 4Biraghi
  • 12Pessina
  • 8Jorginho
  • 23Cristante
  • 10Bernardeschi
  • 9Raspadori
  • 20Kean

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Locatelli
  • 6Tolói
  • 7Castrovilli
  • 11Berardi
  • 14Scamacca
  • 16Florenzi
  • 17Calabria
  • 18Barella
  • 19Bonucci
  • 22Gollini

Lithuania

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Setkus
  • 17Lasickas
  • 8Utkus
  • 2Klimavicius
  • 15Slavickas
  • 4Dapkus
  • 14Slivka
  • 11Novikovas
  • 18Verbickas
  • 9Kazlauskas
  • 10Dubickas

Substitutes

  • 1Krapikas
  • 3Gaspuitis
  • 5Uzela
  • 6Satkus
  • 12Gertmonas
  • 13Barauskas
  • 19Megelaitis
  • 21Tutyskinas
  • 23Baravykas
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamLithuania
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Italy 4, Lithuania 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).

  4. Post update

    Ovidijus Verbickas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bryan Cristante (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Edgaras Dubickas (Lithuania).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giacomo Raspadori (Italy) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martynas Dapkus (Lithuania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vykintas Slivka.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ovidijus Verbickas (Lithuania) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arvydas Novikovas with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Italy 4, Lithuania 0. Moise Kean (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a through ball.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Linas Klimavicius.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Italy 3, Lithuania 0. Giacomo Raspadori (Italy) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Francesco Acerbi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Edgaras Dubickas (Lithuania).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).

  20. Post update

    Vykintas Slivka (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland502358-32
5Azerbaijan501439-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411125713
2Sweden431061510
3Greece40403304
4Kosovo511338-54
5Georgia501429-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201111014
2Switzerland42204138
3Northern Ireland41214315
4Bulgaria512236-35
5Lithuania5005112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine50506605
3Finland412145-15
4Bos-Herze403156-13
5Kazakhstan503258-33

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep52128717
3Wales42115507
4Belarus5104615-93
5Estonia4013615-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Scotland632195411
3Israel63121411310
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64112261613
2Norway6411125713
3Turkey63211613311
4Montenegro622289-18
5Latvia6123710-35
6Gibraltar6006325-220

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641181713
2Russia6411104613
3Slovakia62317529
4Slovenia621347-37
5Malta6114611-54
6Cyprus611418-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65101711616
2Albania640266012
3Poland63211871111
4Hungary6312129310
5Andorra6105314-113
6San Marino6006120-190

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany65011521315
2Armenia632179-211
3Romania631296310
4North Macedonia623111659
5Iceland6114612-64
6Liechtenstein6015215-131
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories