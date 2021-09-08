Italy v Lithuania

First Half ends, Italy 4, Lithuania 0.
Line-ups
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 21G Donnarumma
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 15Acerbi
- 13Bastoni
- 4Biraghi
- 12Pessina
- 8Jorginho
- 23Cristante
- 10Bernardeschi
- 9Raspadori
- 20Kean
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 3Chiellini
- 5Locatelli
- 6Tolói
- 7Castrovilli
- 11Berardi
- 14Scamacca
- 16Florenzi
- 17Calabria
- 18Barella
- 19Bonucci
- 22Gollini
Lithuania
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Setkus
- 17Lasickas
- 8Utkus
- 2Klimavicius
- 15Slavickas
- 4Dapkus
- 14Slivka
- 11Novikovas
- 18Verbickas
- 9Kazlauskas
- 10Dubickas
Substitutes
- 1Krapikas
- 3Gaspuitis
- 5Uzela
- 6Satkus
- 12Gertmonas
- 13Barauskas
- 19Megelaitis
- 21Tutyskinas
- 23Baravykas
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).
Ovidijus Verbickas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).
Attempt blocked. Bryan Cristante (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori.
Hand ball by Edgaras Dubickas (Lithuania).
Attempt missed. Giacomo Raspadori (Italy) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.
Attempt blocked. Martynas Dapkus (Lithuania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vykintas Slivka.
Attempt missed. Ovidijus Verbickas (Lithuania) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arvydas Novikovas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Goal!
Goal! Italy 4, Lithuania 0. Moise Kean (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a through ball.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Linas Klimavicius.
Goal!
Goal! Italy 3, Lithuania 0. Giacomo Raspadori (Italy) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Francesco Acerbi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edgaras Dubickas (Lithuania).
Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Hand ball by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).
Vykintas Slivka (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.