Iceland v Germany

First Half ends, Iceland 0, Germany 2.
Line-ups
Iceland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Halldórsson
- 2Saevarsson
- 21Bjarnason
- 3Fjóluson
- 23AF Skúlason
- 8BjarnasonBooked at 32mins
- 4Pálsson
- 16Jóhannesson
- 7Gudmundsson
- 10Gudmundsson
- 20Helgason
Substitutes
- 5Thórarinsson
- 6Hermannsson
- 9Kjartansson
- 11Sigurdsson
- 12Gunnarsson
- 13Rúnarsson
- 14Árnason
- 15Baldursson
- 17Eyjólfsson
- 18Sampsted
- 19Thorsteinsson
- 22Gudjohnsen
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 23Hofmann
- 15Süle
- 2Rüdiger
- 4Kehrer
- 6Kimmich
- 8Goretzka
- 10Gnabry
- 21Gündogan
- 19Sané
- 9Werner
Substitutes
- 3Raum
- 5Schlotterbeck
- 7Havertz
- 11Wirtz
- 12Leno
- 13Adeyemi
- 14Musiala
- 16Klostermann
- 17Neuhaus
- 18Dahoud
- 20Gosens
- 22Trapp
- Referee:
- Andreas Ekberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt blocked. Jonas Hofmann (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Attempt saved. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Iceland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson.
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson (Iceland).
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Victor Pálsson.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Victor Pálsson.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Booking
Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Thilo Kehrer (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland).
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).
Post update
Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Hannes Halldórsson.
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Offside, Germany. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.