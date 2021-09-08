World Cup Qualifying - European
IcelandIceland0GermanyGermany2

Iceland v Germany

Line-ups

Iceland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Halldórsson
  • 2Saevarsson
  • 21Bjarnason
  • 3Fjóluson
  • 23AF Skúlason
  • 8BjarnasonBooked at 32mins
  • 4Pálsson
  • 16Jóhannesson
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Gudmundsson
  • 20Helgason

Substitutes

  • 5Thórarinsson
  • 6Hermannsson
  • 9Kjartansson
  • 11Sigurdsson
  • 12Gunnarsson
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 14Árnason
  • 15Baldursson
  • 17Eyjólfsson
  • 18Sampsted
  • 19Thorsteinsson
  • 22Gudjohnsen

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 23Hofmann
  • 15Süle
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 4Kehrer
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8Goretzka
  • 10Gnabry
  • 21Gündogan
  • 19Sané
  • 9Werner

Substitutes

  • 3Raum
  • 5Schlotterbeck
  • 7Havertz
  • 11Wirtz
  • 12Leno
  • 13Adeyemi
  • 14Musiala
  • 16Klostermann
  • 17Neuhaus
  • 18Dahoud
  • 20Gosens
  • 22Trapp
Referee:
Andreas Ekberg

Match Stats

Home TeamIcelandAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home2
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Iceland 0, Germany 2.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonas Hofmann (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Iceland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  6. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson (Iceland).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Victor Pálsson.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Victor Pálsson.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  12. Booking

    Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Thilo Kehrer (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland).

  15. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Hannes Halldórsson.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Germany. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

