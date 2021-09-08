World Cup Qualifying - European
KosovoKosovo0SpainSpain1

Kosovo v Spain

Line-ups

Kosovo

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Muric
  • 2Hadergjonaj
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 6Fazliji
  • 15Vojvoda
  • 11Rashani
  • 17Loshaj
  • 20Dresevic
  • 23Bytyqi
  • 18Muriqi
  • 7Rashica

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 3Aliti
  • 4Kryeziu
  • 8Jashari
  • 9Kastrati
  • 10Muslija
  • 14Berisha
  • 19Domgjoni
  • 21Thaci
  • 22Selmani

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 6Llorente
  • 19Laporte
  • 4Martínez
  • 14Reguilón
  • 8Koke
  • 5Busquets
  • 10Soler
  • 11Torres
  • 7Morata
  • 21Fornals

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 3Albiol
  • 9Ruiz
  • 12García
  • 13Sánchez
  • 15Méndez
  • 16Rodri
  • 17Traoré
  • 18Alba
  • 20Merino
  • 22Sarabia
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamKosovoAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home2
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Kosovo. Amir Rrahmani tries a through ball, but Zymer Bytyqi is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Spain).

  6. Post update

    Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Kosovo 0, Spain 1. Pablo Fornals (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.

  10. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Betim Fazliji (Kosovo).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Pablo Fornals.

  14. Post update

    Carlos Soler (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Florian Loshaj (Kosovo).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Spain).

  17. Post update

    Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Kosovo. Vedat Muriqi tries a through ball, but Zymer Bytyqi is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland502358-32
5Azerbaijan501439-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411125713
2Sweden431061510
3Greece40403304
4Kosovo511338-54
5Georgia501429-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201111014
2Switzerland42204138
3Northern Ireland41214315
4Bulgaria512236-35
5Lithuania5005112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine50506605
3Finland412145-15
4Bos-Herze403156-13
5Kazakhstan503258-33

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep52128717
3Wales42115507
4Belarus5104615-93
5Estonia4013615-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Scotland632195411
3Israel63121411310
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64112261613
2Norway6411125713
3Turkey63211613311
4Montenegro622289-18
5Latvia6123710-35
6Gibraltar6006325-220

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641181713
2Russia6411104613
3Slovakia62317529
4Slovenia621347-37
5Malta6114611-54
6Cyprus611418-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65101711616
2Albania640266012
3Poland63211871111
4Hungary6312129310
5Andorra6105314-113
6San Marino6006120-190

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany65011521315
2Armenia632179-211
3Romania631296310
4North Macedonia623111659
5Iceland6114612-64
6Liechtenstein6015215-131
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

