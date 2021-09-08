Kosovo v Spain

Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Kosovo
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Muric
- 2Hadergjonaj
- 13Rrahmani
- 6Fazliji
- 15Vojvoda
- 11Rashani
- 17Loshaj
- 20Dresevic
- 23Bytyqi
- 18Muriqi
- 7Rashica
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 3Aliti
- 4Kryeziu
- 8Jashari
- 9Kastrati
- 10Muslija
- 14Berisha
- 19Domgjoni
- 21Thaci
- 22Selmani
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 6Llorente
- 19Laporte
- 4Martínez
- 14Reguilón
- 8Koke
- 5Busquets
- 10Soler
- 11Torres
- 7Morata
- 21Fornals
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 2Azpilicueta
- 3Albiol
- 9Ruiz
- 12García
- 13Sánchez
- 15Méndez
- 16Rodri
- 17Traoré
- 18Alba
- 20Merino
- 22Sarabia
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo).
Offside, Kosovo. Amir Rrahmani tries a through ball, but Zymer Bytyqi is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Spain).
Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.
Goal!
Goal! Kosovo 0, Spain 1. Pablo Fornals (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.
Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Betim Fazliji (Kosovo).
Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Pablo Fornals.
Carlos Soler (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Florian Loshaj (Kosovo).
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Spain).
Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Kosovo. Vedat Muriqi tries a through ball, but Zymer Bytyqi is caught offside.
Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).