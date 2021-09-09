Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan and her team-mates will face Luxembourg at Inver Park

Inver Park will be the venue for Northern Ireland women's opening World Cup 2023 qualifying match against Luxembourg next Friday.

It will be the first time the home of Irish Premiership club Larne has hosted a senior international.

The match is the first of a double-header for NI, who will face Latvia at Windsor Park four days later, with both matches kicking off at 19:45 BST.

NI made history in April when they qualified for next summer's Euros.

The play-off victory over Ukraine was the first time the senior women's international team had qualified for a major finals.

Manager Kenny Shiels will name his 23-strong squad for the two qualifiers on Friday, with the squad facing a trip to Wembley to play top seeds England on 23 October.

Next week's Group D encounter will be Luxembourg's first-ever match in a full qualifying stage for a major tournament.