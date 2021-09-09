Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 10 September

Caernarfon Town v Cefn Druids; 19:45 BST: Both sides resume their league campaigns after seeing off lower league teams in last weekend's Welsh Cup second round. Druids are bottom of the table still seeking their first points of the season and having only scored one goal and conceded 15. Caernarfon are eighth after securing a point at champions Connah's Quay in their last league game.

Saturday, 11 September

Bala Town v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 BST: Bala hit the headlines with their 17-1 win over Brymbo in the Welsh Cup while Haverfordwest scored six against Brecon Carries. In the Cymru Premier Bala are unbeaten but three of those have been draws and Colin Caton's side are sixth while County are 11th and seeking their first league win of the campaign.

Barry Town United v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: Although unbeaten, champions Connah's Quay are third and four points behind the New Saints having dropped points in their last two games against Penybont and Caernarfon. Barry, who are a point behind them in fifth spot, are unbeaten in three league games after defeat in their opening match.

Flint Town United v Newtown; 14:30 BST: Flint have made an impressive start to their second season back in the top-flight and Neil Gibson's side are second, their only loss coming against leaders The New Saints last time out. Newtown have had a good start to their campaign, with Chris Hughes' side fourth in the table ahead of this weekend's game

Penybont v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: Cymru Premier leaders The New Saints will be looking to maintain their 100% start to the league season while Rhys Griffiths' Penybont are in ninth spot and are yet to win in the league although they have drawn three of their opening four games.

Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Met; 17:15 BST: After a slow start, Cardiff Met have won their last two games - their first league win of the season and a Welsh Cup victory, Although Aberystwyth beat Aber Valley 9-0 in the Welsh Cup last Saturday, they have not won in the league since an opening day victory over Barry Town.