Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Hagi, Scotland, Clarke, St Johnstone, Hibernian, McGrath, Hearts, McKay
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers had a bid for Fleetwood Town defender James Hill rejected before the transfer deadline, with Premier League clubs also interested in the England under-20 international (Daily Record).
Rangers forward Ianis Hagi could return from isolation in time to face Lyon in the Europa League next week, after the Romanian FA agreed a deal with their North Macedonian counterparts following Hagi's positive Covid-19 test (Scottish Sun).
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says critics were too quick to write off his team's chances of reaching the World Cup in Qatar next year (Scottish Sun; Scottish Daily Mail - print edition).
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson could look to the free agent market before the visit of Rangers at the weekend, with new loan signing Cammy MacPherson out with a suspected dislocated shoulder (The Scotsman).
Former team-mate Jack Hendry says Fashion Sakala is a shrewd signing for Rangers, after playing with the forward at Oostende in Belgium (Herald).
Jamie Robson says scoring the winning goal against Rangers for Dundee United was the perfect send-off before departing for Lincoln City (Courier).
New Hearts signing Barrie McKay is unlikely to start against rivals Hibernian but could play some part at Tynecastle (Edinburgh Evening News).
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says there is frustration the club could not add a few more recruits before the transfer window shut, with a deal for midfielder Jamie McGrath falling through (Scottish Sun).