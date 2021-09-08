Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers had a bid for Fleetwood Town defender James Hill rejected before the transfer deadline, with Premier League clubs also interested in the England under-20 international (Daily Record) external-link .

Rangers forward Ianis Hagi could return from isolation in time to face Lyon in the Europa League next week, after the Romanian FA agreed a deal with their North Macedonian counterparts following Hagi's positive Covid-19 test (Scottish Sun). external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says critics were too quick to write off his team's chances of reaching the World Cup in Qatar next year (Scottish Sun external-link ; Scottish Daily Mail - print edition).

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson could look to the free agent market before the visit of Rangers at the weekend, with new loan signing Cammy MacPherson out with a suspected dislocated shoulder (The Scotsman). external-link

Former team-mate Jack Hendry says Fashion Sakala is a shrewd signing for Rangers, after playing with the forward at Oostende in Belgium (Herald). external-link

Jamie Robson says scoring the winning goal against Rangers for Dundee United was the perfect send-off before departing for Lincoln City (Courier) external-link .

New Hearts signing Barrie McKay is unlikely to start against rivals Hibernian but could play some part at Tynecastle (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .