Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Denver Hume made 26 appearances for Sunderland in 2020-21

Sunderland left-back Denver Hume has signed a new two-year contract, with an option of a further 12 months.

The 25-year-old's previous deal with the Black Cats expired in the summer.

He has been recovering from a hamstring injury picked up in the League One play-off semi-final defeat by Lincoln.