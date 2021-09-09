Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry midfielder Joe Thomson sends in a shot against Finn Harps in the FAI Cup game

League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City v Finn Harps Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Friday, 9 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins expects a positive response to losing to Finn Harps in the FAI Cup when the derby rivals meet at the Brandywell.

Harps won 1-0 at Ballybofey a fortnight ago while both sides go into Friday's game on the back of four straight Premier Division victories.

"We were flat in the cup tie - we just have to react by reproducing our league form and we'll be okay," he said.

Derry sit fourth in the table and seven points clear of Harps.

Cameron McJannett returns to the City squad as the Candystripes return to action for the first time since the FAI Cup defeat.

Derry are pushing for a European place but Higgins is focussing solely on overcoming their Donegal neighbours.

"We are taking on a Finn Harps team with vast experience throughout their side," added Higgins.

"We've put ourselves in a decent enough position but the league is different this year. I don't think there's a lot between a lot of teams.

"We can't look too far ahead because it will come back to bite us - we just have to focus on the Finn Harps game and try to pick up the three points.

"We're confident we can win every game. We've prepared well and we're ready to go."