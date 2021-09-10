Women's Super League: Fran Kirby driven by desire to win more trophies with Chelsea

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby says they "want to win as many trophies as they can" and that they will "come back fighting" following their opening Women's Super League defeat by Arsenal.

The Blues, who won the WSL title and reached the Women's Champions League final last season, face Everton next.

Kirby, 28, picked up several awards as Chelsea won three trophies last season but wants this term to be even better.

"We don't like to lose and we want to win every game," Kirby told BBC Sport.

"But it's a long season. Obviously we were upset about it [the Arsenal defeat]. We didn't win our first game last season so we know we can come back fighting.

"It's what this team is about. It's all about character. We've shown that over the last few years."

'I love to win trophies regardless'

Fran Kirby (left) and Sam Kerr (right) played a major role in Chelsea's success last season

Kirby won the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year for the second time, as well as the WSL Player of the Year, following a return of 16 goals and 11 assists last season.

She formed a formidable partnership with Australia international Sam Kerr and hopes they can "emulate it this year and do even better".

Kirby said: "I knew that if I was running down the side, Sam was going to be in the box. I just whipped the ball into space and she would do the rest.

"At the beginning of the year, I think she was a bit frustrated because she wasn't getting me any assists. Towards the end, she was trying really hard and you could see when she got me one against Reading how happy we both were."

Defending their WSL title is expected to be even more challenging this year with both Arsenal and Sunday's opponents Everton among those who have invested in their squads over the summer.

But Kirby said the Blues "always have those challenges in our mind".

"We want to keep pushing and keep building something special," she added.

"Last season was an amazing year for a lot of people at the club but we want to win trophies and the FA Cup is one we have our eyes on.

"The Champions League is one we speak about a lot at the club. It's one we have been building towards. But I just love to win trophies in this country - I love to win trophies regardless.

"I just focus on whatever comes up next because I want to win all of them. Whichever one comes up first is the one I'm looking forward to the most."

Chelsea continue their title defence at home to Everton on Sunday (12:30 BST kick-off) live on BBC Two.