Ryan Lowe's Argyle side are 14th in League One after two wins and two draws in their opening five matches

Plymouth Argyle had a "fantastic transfer window" despite being unable to bring in an extra striker before the deadline, says manager Ryan Lowe.

The Pilgrims were looking for cover after Niall Ennis injured his hamstring in the warm-up on the opening day of the season.

Ennis could be out for up to three months with the injury.

Argyle signed just one player after the season started, bringing in Swansea City winger Jordon Garrick on loan.

"I know we'd have all loved a striker, but if Niall Ennis hadn't have got injured no-one would have mentioned the transfer window," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

First-choice forwards Luke Jephcott and and Ryan Hardie have scored nine goals between them so far this season, while teenager Rhys Shirley has impressed after making his debut.

"We may look at letting one or two of the youngsters go out and play, but the transfer window's been very kind to us because if we wouldn't have lost Niall Ennis we were in no real rush for a striker," Lowe added.

"Obviously we lost Niall Ennis, we knew he was going to be out for a while and then we were looking for one, but if it wasn't right we weren't going to do it.

"We've got Jordon Garrick who can play up front, Danny Mayor, George Cooper can play a false nine and we've got young Rhys Shirley."