Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second Manchester United debut when they host Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

More than 18 years have passed - half a lifetime for the Portugal captain - since he made his first in a 4-0 Premier League win over Bolton on 16 August 2003.

Ronaldo, who was a second-half substitute, is the only one of the 14 United players to feature that day who is still playing professionally. We want to know: Can you name the starting XI?

Can you name the Manchester United XI from Cristiano Ronaldo's debut?