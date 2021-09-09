Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Paul Mullin has scored twice for Wrexham since his summer arrival from Cambridge United

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says striker Paul Mullin has a "good chance" of facing Woking on Saturday.

Mullin missed last Saturday's 2-2 National League draw at Southend United due to a knee injury.

Parkinson said the 26-year-old was left out as a precaution to avoid further damage to the knee.

"We took the decision not to risk him and I think we'll get the benefits of that going into this busy week," Parkinson said.

"We'd sent him for a scan on Thursday evening and nothing really showed up but he still had stiffness in the back of his knee."

Mullin has scored twice since his summer move from Cambridge United, where he was top scorer in their League Two promotion-winning campaign.

Parkinson said another striker, Kwame Thomas, is making "good progress".

Thomas, 25, was ruled out of the final two months of the 2020-21 season after he suffered a ruptured Achilles during training.

"Kwame's been having a lot of treatment down at St George's Park through pre-season and he's making good progress," Parkinson told BBC Sport Wales.

"We hope he'll be on the grass by the end of this month doing some kind of jogging and slow running.

Kwame Thomas has also played for Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers, Coventry City and Blackpool

"He's a big physical presence, he's a good platform and we're looking forward to welcoming him back.

"We'll make sure that when he comes back he'll be ready to go."

Wrexham are seventh in the National League ahead of Saturday's home game against the side immediately above them in the table, Woking.

Parkinson has described the opening four games as a "decent start" but insists the team will get better.

"We'd like to have got more wins instead of the draws, there's no doubt about that, but we're four games unbeaten and three of them have been away from home," Parkinson added.

"I'm confident we're progressing in the right way and our strength will be the strength in depth in our squad as the season progresses."

Wrexham drew 1-1 at home to Notts County in their first home game of the season on August Bank Holiday Monday, in front of a capacity crowd of over 5,400 at the Racecourse Ground.

With another stand now open following building work, Wrexham are expecting a bigger attendance against Woking.

"The atmosphere was great last Monday and the crowd were fantastic at half-time when we conceded the goal," Parkinson said.

"We want to make this place where the lads turn up and relish going out and playing in front of the home fans.

"We want the supporters to really look forward to coming and watch the team play and if we can get those two things right, then I'm sure we'll have a very successful home form this season."