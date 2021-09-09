Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Greg Taylor had started Cambridge's first three league matches this season

Cambridge United captain Greg Taylor will not play until next year after having surgery on an ankle fracture.

The 31-year-old was forced off with the injury in the U's 1-1 League One draw at Plymouth last month.

Taylor has made 348 appearances for the club since joining in 2013 and helped them gain promotion last season.

"He's got a long road ahead in terms of his recovery but everything, as far as I'm aware, from the operation side went well," said U's head coach Mark Bonner.

"We're not going to see him this calendar year, that's for sure, and a way into next year I would imagine," Bonner added to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"It's been very strange actually not having him around at all, having been such an influential voice and character around us for a long time now."