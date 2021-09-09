Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Birmingham's St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium normally has a capacity of over 29,000

Birmingham City have been cleared to re-open the upper part of their Tilton stand for Friday's home Championship game against Derby County.

The Tilton and Kop stands at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium have been closed since December last year.

But following completion of work in the upper Tilton, the city council has issued a safety certificate.

It means the stadium's current capacity will increase to 15,000, and the Kop director's box can also be used.

"The reopening of the Upper Tilton guarantees that all season ticket holders will have a seat for Friday's fixture against Derby County, plus all games for the remainder of the season," said a club statement.

"Remedial work will continue on the Upper Kop, with a view to reopening at the earliest opportunity."

As a result of the work, more than 2,600 Upper Kop season ticket holders will be seated in an alternative part of the stadium.

Last month Birmingham City director Edward Zheng said the club were "hugely frustrated" by the continued closures.

And although the club set a target of having the stands open for the Derby game, they said it would be "irresponsible to set a final date" given "previous timeframes have not been met".