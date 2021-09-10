Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Kyogo (left) was taken off early in the second half of Japan's 1-0 win over China

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi will miss up to a month with injury, manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed.

The 26-year-old was hurt during Japan's World Cup qualifying win over China on Tuesday.

Kyogo has made an impressive start to his Celtic career, scoring seven goals in nine appearances since signing from Vissel Kobe in August.

Celtic are due to play seven matches domestically and in the Europa League between now and the 3 October.

Postecoglou's side host Ross County on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership searching for just a third league win of the season, with a trip to Seville to face Real Betis to come on Thursday.

Kyogo is also likely to miss the visit of Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League group stage on 30 September.

Postecoglou says the Japanese forward's initial prognosis is three to four weeks on the sidelines.

His absence paves the way for Celtic's new Greek striker, Giorgos Giakoumakis, to lead the line after Odsonne Edouard's deadline day departure for Crystal Palace.