Mansfield's number 16 Stephen Quinn (second right) was involved in a melee following the sending off of his team-mate Ollie Clarke

Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn has been banned for three games after admitting a charge of violent conduct.

The 35-year-old was shown a straight red card in the Stags' League Two defeat by Harrogate on Saturday.

But further behaviour was not seen by match officials at the time, prompting the Football Association to charge him.

An independent regulatory commission dismissed Quinn's claim that the ban was "clearly excessive", with Mansfield set to discipline the player.