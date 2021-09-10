Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Left back Vance underwent season-ending ACL injury after sustaining the injury on international duty against Belarus

Demi Vance and Rachel Furness have been named in Kenny Shiels' squad for September's World Cup qualifiers with Luxembourg and Latvia.

Vance sustained a knee injury against Belarus in November and Furness broke her ankle in April's history-making Euro 2022 play-off win over Ukraine.

Everton striker Simone Magill misses out through injury.

NI play Luxembourg at Inver Park on 17 September and host Latvia at Windsor Park four days later.

Defender Ashley Hutton remains on the sidelines after injuring her knee while playing for Linfield in May, with Cliftonville's Toni-Leigh Finnegan also ruled out.

Caragh Hamilton is back in the squad from a knee injury with young forwards Caitlin McGuinness, Emily Wilson, Danielle Maxwell and Kerry Beattie all selected.

Beattie made an impressive debut in Northern Ireland's summer friendly defeat by Scotland and is Glentoran's top scorer in the Women's Premiership as they chase back-to-back titles.

More to follow.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Glentoran), Rebecca Flaherty (Blackburn Rovers), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusader Strikers).

Defenders: Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Laura Rafferty (Southampton), Demi Vance (Rangers), Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville).

Midfielders: Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Rachel Furness (Liverpool), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran), Caragh Hamilton (Glentoran), Ciara Watling (Southampton), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville).

Forwards: Lauren Wade (Glentoran), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville), Kerry Beattie (Glentoran), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers), Danielle Maxwell (Glentoran), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville).