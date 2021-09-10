How to follow Premier League teams in the BBC Sport app
Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon
The BBC Sport app's coverage of each Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before.
You can now:
- Follow an improved club page with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits.
- Get the latest news from your favourite Premier League team sent direct to your device.
Simply choose a team from the list below then, if you are using the BBC Sport app, Follow to add them to MySport and select the bell icon to sign up for that club's notifications, including news, goals and results.
Please note: if you're reading on your phone or tablet web browser and have the app on your device, hit this link and you'll go directly to the notifications sign-up page; if you're already in the app, you'll find the sign-up page in your menu bar.
If the club news notifications are not visible to you, please update to the latest version of the BBC Sport app.
